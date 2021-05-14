Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0966 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $13.74 million and $106,004.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

