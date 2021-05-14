Lancashire (LCSHF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS: LCSHF) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Lancashire had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/4/2021 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2021 – Lancashire was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Lancashire is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Lancashire was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Lancashire stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.