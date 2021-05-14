Landbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.17 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $11.17 million and $67,240.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

