Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $21.29

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.29, but opened at $22.32. Lands’ End shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 941 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,569. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lands’ End by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.