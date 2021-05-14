Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.31% of Lannett worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

