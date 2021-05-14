Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.