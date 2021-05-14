Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,238.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,954.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

