Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$153.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.91.

TSE:WSP traded up C$2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$138.65. The company had a trading volume of 162,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$125.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.17. The company has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

