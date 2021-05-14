LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.15

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $77.83 million and $226,691.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00233059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.01125093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.01207170 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.