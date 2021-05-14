Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s stock price rose 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 644,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 796,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 target price on Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$328.68 million and a PE ratio of -18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

