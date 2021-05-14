Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. 322,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,148. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

