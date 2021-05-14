Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.46.

NYSE:LEA opened at $182.52 on Friday. Lear has a 12 month low of $87.76 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

