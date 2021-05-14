Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 60,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 130,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

