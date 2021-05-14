Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

