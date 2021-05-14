Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

