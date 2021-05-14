LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 304,825 shares.The stock last traded at $181.01 and had previously closed at $167.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

