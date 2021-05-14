Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Up 0.1%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

