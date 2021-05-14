Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LNF traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.54. 5,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.90.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$675.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

