Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Shares of LNF traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.54. 5,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.90.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.
