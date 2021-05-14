Levere (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 1,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $7,968,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $996,000.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

