Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

