Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA opened at $13.86 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.