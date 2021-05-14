Liberum Capital Increases FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target to GBX 180

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

FRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FRP traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 125.35 ($1.64). 570,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,092. FRP Advisory Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The company has a market cap of £304.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

