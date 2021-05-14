Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Life Storage worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 83,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.