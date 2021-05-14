LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

