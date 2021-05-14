Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00651483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

