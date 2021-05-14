Lightstreams Market Cap Reaches $936,734.35 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $936,734.35 and $4,082.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

