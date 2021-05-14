Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.65 million.

Shares of LMB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 1,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

