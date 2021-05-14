Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

