Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Reduced by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up approximately 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. 10,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,210. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

