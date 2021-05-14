Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,579. The firm has a market cap of $368.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

