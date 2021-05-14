LINKA Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,271.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. LINKA has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $108,271.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01180234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00067255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00115682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

