LinkEye Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $2.44 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00597680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00241026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.29 or 0.01200480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.01 or 0.01225966 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

