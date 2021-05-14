Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,399 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

COP opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

