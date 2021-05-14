LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0414 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $29.38 million and approximately $31,331.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050148 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

