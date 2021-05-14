Liquity USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $21.35 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00091901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01175870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00069790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00114198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

