Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $7.31 or 0.00014467 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $935.44 million and approximately $133.82 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00065311 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00044101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002842 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,971,670 coins and its circulating supply is 128,041,402 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

