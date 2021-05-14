Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,851.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $33.21 million and $34,851.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 90.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $811.72 or 0.01598479 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003118 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,747.79 or 0.97966307 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,304,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

