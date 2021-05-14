Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $105,828.85 and $32.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

