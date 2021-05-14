Litecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.12 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $21.76 billion and approximately $6.12 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $326.02 or 0.00655201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

