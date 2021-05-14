Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD opened at $360.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.29. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $93.38 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

