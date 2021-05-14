LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.79. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.