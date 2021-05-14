LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.77

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 83236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

