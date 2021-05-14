loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 366,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,302. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

