loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 366,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,302. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
