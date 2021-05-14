Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.36 and a 200 day moving average of $357.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

