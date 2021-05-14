Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) Shares Down 0.3%

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $975,000.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.