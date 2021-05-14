Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Loews worth $40,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

