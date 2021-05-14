Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,761.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.72 or 0.07974051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.22 or 0.02594932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00650558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00206497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00820069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00650365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.99 or 0.00606752 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.