Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Buys 800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. 72,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

