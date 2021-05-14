Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 5.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

