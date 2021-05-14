Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

