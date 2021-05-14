Loop Capital Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $55.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. New Relic has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.